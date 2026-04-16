Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work hosts awareness platform to boost participation

SHARJAH, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work organised an information platform at Rahmania Mall over two days, April 14 and 15, to introduce the award, its categories, and prizes, while guiding visitors on how to register and participate.

The platform saw significant interaction from visitors, targeting a wide range of community members who frequent the mall. The initiative aimed to expand participation and raise awareness about the importance of volunteer work and its role in serving society.

Rahmania Mall was selected due to its growing popularity and high footfall, allowing organisers to reach a diverse audience and engage directly with the public about available volunteering opportunities.

Suad Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the award, said the initiative reflects its commitment to fostering a culture of volunteerism and highlighting its mission to recognise outstanding contributions. She noted that such efforts encourage both individuals and institutions to get involved in community service.

Al Shamsi explained that the platform provided clear information on award categories, nomination procedures, and answered visitors’ questions, making it easier for people to take part and understand the value of volunteering.

She also praised the cooperation of Rahmania Mall’s management in ensuring the initiative’s success, adding that the award will continue organising similar campaigns across key locations in Sharjah to reach wider audiences and promote active community participation.