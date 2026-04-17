Helicopter crash in Indonesia kills eight people

JAKARTA, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- All eight people on board a helicopter were killed when it crashed in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province, authorities said on Friday, as search teams worked to retrieve the bodies and wreckage.

The Airbus H130 helicopter lost contact on Thursday morning, five minutes after taking off from a plantation area in Melawi, Mohammad Syafii, head of Indonesia’s rescue agency, said.

“The location of the crash or loss of contact is in a densely forested area with steep, hilly terrain,” Syafii said, noting that rescuers had found debris believed to be the tail of the helicopter around 3 kilometres west of where contact was lost.