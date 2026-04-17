SIH marks World Heritage Day with cultural programme

SHARJAH, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) celebrated World Heritage Day, observed annually on 18th April, on Thursday in a vibrant cultural atmosphere that reflected its commitment to preserving cultural heritage and raising public awareness of its importance. The event featured a diverse programme highlighting the richness and civilisational dimensions of human heritage.

Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of SIH, said that World Heritage Day represents a key milestone in promoting awareness of cultural heritage as the memory of nations and a shared human legacy that must be preserved. He highlighted Sharjah’s leading role in safeguarding heritage and ensuring its transmission to future generations.

He noted the institute’s continued initiatives such as “Sharjah Heritage Days,” “The Narrator’s Forum,” and “Heritage Nights,” along with academic partnerships and international engagement that strengthen Sharjah’s position as a global cultural and heritage hub.

Abu Bakr Al Kindi, Director of SIH, said the celebration reflects the institute’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage and strengthening national identity. He explained that this year’s focus on kohl, a UNESCO-listed element, highlights its cultural and aesthetic significance.

A discussion session titled “Kohl: Eye Beauty and Eye Health” examined the historical, medical, and aesthetic aspects of kohl in Arab and Gulf culture. Speakers reviewed its traditional uses, production methods, and its significance in heritage practices across the region.

Participants praised Sharjah’s efforts in preserving heritage, with discussions covering kohl’s historical use, its role in eye health, and its cultural symbolism. Experts also noted its inclusion in UNESCO recognition and its continued relevance in Gulf traditions.

The event included live demonstrations of traditional kohl preparation, showcasing grinding techniques, Emirati kohl containers, and related crafts. Organisers said these workshops help preserve intangible heritage and pass knowledge to younger generations.