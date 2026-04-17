Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority holds school safety forum to boost emergency readiness

ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, in collaboration with Aldar Properties, has organised the Community Responder Forum for School Safety aimed at encouraging educational and supervisory staff to join the “Community Responder” programme.

The initiative seeks to strengthen participants’ ability to handle emergencies both within schools and in daily life.

The forum covered five key themes, including an introduction to the Community Responder system, guidelines for a safe return to schools, and awareness of school safety procedures. It also featured practical scenarios on evacuation and responding to various incidents.

The authority affirmed its commitment to qualifying educational and supervisory staff and enabling them to respond quickly and effectively. Specialised training sessions focused on safety concepts in educational facilities, risk management mechanisms and preventive measures across vital sectors.

The forum also presented an overview of the second phase of the “Our Community is Ready” campaign, implemented by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre in cooperation with partners, and its role in enhancing community awareness and empowering individuals to respond responsibly to emergencies. The authority also presented a video illustrating how volunteers respond to incidents before the concerned authorities arrive.

The Community Responder system contributes to building an aware and proactive society that supports official efforts when facing challenges, and reflects the authority’s efforts to promote volunteerism as a key pillar of the public safety system and to enhance the quality of life in Abu Dhabi.