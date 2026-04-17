FNC chairs Standing Committee on Sustainable Development meeting at IPU assembly

ISTANBUL, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, member of the Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Chair of the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, presided over the committee’s meeting held as part of the 152nd Assembly of the IPU and the 217th session of the Governing Council, hosted by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye in Istanbul.

The meeting was attended by Khalid Omar Al Kharji, member of the FNC Parliamentary Division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

During the session, the committee approved the summary records of its previous meeting and discussed the draft resolution entitled “Building a fair and sustainable global economy: The role of parliaments in combating protectionism, reducing tariffs and preventing corporate tax avoidance.”

The committee’s work concluded with the adoption of the draft resolution, reinforcing the role of parliaments in supporting sustainable economic growth and promoting global economic fairness.