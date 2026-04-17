UAE to compete in 6th Asian Beach Games in China with 31 athletes

SANYA, China, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates will compete in the 6th Asian Beach Games, which will take place in Sanya, China, from 22nd to 30th April, with a delegation of 31 athletes competing in four sports: ju-jitsu, sailing, beach soccer, and open water swimming.

China will host the Asian Beach Games for the second time, following Haiyang 2012.

The sixth edition in Sanya will bring together 1,790 athletes representing 45 National Olympic Committees from across Asia, competing in 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and 61 events.

The opening and closing ceremonies will take place at the Ring Theatre in the Asian Beach Games Park, located in the Tianya Haijiao area.

The advance delegation of the UAE Olympic Committee arrived in Sanya last Wednesday to review preparations for the arrival of the national delegation, whose campaign will begin with the national beach soccer team in Group B alongside Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Iran.

The UAE has won 28 medals at the Asian Beach Games since the inaugural edition in Bali in 2008, comprising 11 gold, eight silver, and nine bronze medals. The UAE has featured in every edition of the event since its launch, with Phuket 2014 standing as the nation’s most successful participation after yielding 12 medals.

The 5th edition in Da Nang in 2016 also marked a landmark moment, as UAE national ju-jitsu athlete Wudayma Al Yafei won bronze to become the first Emirati girl to reach the podium in the history of the Asian Beach Games.

Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the UAE Olympic Committee, stressed the importance of redoubling efforts and intensifying preparations to ensure a performance worthy of expectations at this important continental event, where Emirati athletes have consistently reached the podium and delivered outstanding results.

He expressed confidence in the UAE’s delegation to continue this proud journey and to build further on the nation’s rich record of achievements since its debut participation in Bali in 2008.

Al Mutawa also commended the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, as well as the close follow-up of Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Executive Office, in supporting national teams’ participation in international competitions where the UAE is strongly represented.

The Asian Beach Games made their debut in Bali, Indonesia, in 2008, followed by the second edition in Muscat in 2010, the third in Haiyang, China, in 2012, the fourth in Phuket, Thailand, in 2014, and the fifth in Da Nang, Vietnam, in 2016, leading up to the eagerly awaited sixth edition in Sanya.