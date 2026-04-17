FNC participates in Committee on Middle East Questions meeting in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sara Mohamed Falaknaz, member of the Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), participated in the meeting of the Committee on Middle East Questions, held as part of the 152nd Assembly of the IPU, in Istanbul.

The committee addressed the latest regional developments, including escalating tensions and their impact on security and stability, in addition to humanitarian and political challenges related to various crises, and international efforts aimed at containing escalation.

During the UAE Parliamentary Division’s intervention, Falaknaz stressed that attacks targeting the UAE, Gulf countries and Jordan cannot be justified under any circumstances. She reiterated the UAE’s clear position that its territory, airspace and territorial waters will not be used for any hostile acts.

She added that despite these assurances, the UAE had been subjected to Iranian attacks targeting civilian areas and vital facilities, including airports and service infrastructure, in a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness. She emphasised that targeting civilians and infrastructure represents a serious escalation that threatens regional security and stability.

Falaknaz reaffirmed the UAE’s firm position in supporting international and regional efforts aimed at achieving security and stability, underscoring the importance of political and diplomatic solutions as the primary means of addressing crises and enhancing the role of parliaments in supporting peace and dialogue.

In conclusion, she called for intensified international efforts to protect civilians and safeguard vital corridors and global supply chains, contributing to de-escalation and the achievement of stability in the region.