ADX empowers entrepreneurs, investors at Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival

ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Group (ADX) has announced its collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival (ADGEF) as its “Capital Markets Partner” to advocate financial literacy, investment proficiency and investment knowledge for the next generation of entrepreneurs and investors.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADGEF brings together entrepreneurs, innovators, investors and policymakers in a landmark initiative to accelerate a knowledge-based economy and support sustainable growth.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX Group, said that the UAE is rich in talent and bold ideas, and Abu Dhabi is centred as a global hub for entrepreneurship and capital formation.

He said ADX, as a key financial pillar, provides a well-established framework to support investors and entrepreneurs by connecting them to capital markets, enabling wealth creation and helping companies turn growth ambitions into publicly listed global entities aligned with Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic vision.

“We hope that through sharing financial insights and knowledge, we cultivate a generation that not only understands market fundamentals, but also advocates long-term value creation, responsible investing, and competes on a global stage,” Alnuaimi added.

As one of the world’s top 20 exchanges and the second-largest securities exchange in the region by market capitalisation, ADX has more than 120 actively listed securities and a trading platform serving 1.2 million investors from over 200 nationalities.

At the festival, ADX and its brokerage partners, including International Securities, Al Ramz and Thndr, will share additional market and investment insights with participants.

The ADX team will also guide small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and high-growth companies in understanding initial public offerings (IPOs) and the listing journey, highlighting the Main Market and Growth Market as key pathways for scaling businesses into globally competitive enterprises.

The exchange provides end-to-end support, from pre-listing advisory to post-listing investor relations, enabling strong governance and sustainable value creation.

ADX continues to serve as a resilient platform for capital formation, with listed companies delivering consistent returns to shareholders.

Between 2023 and 2025, ADX-listed companies distributed nearly AED205 billion in dividends, reflecting strong market fundamentals and sustained growth strategies.

With over 20,000 expected attendees and more than 100 global speakers, ADGEF provides a strategic platform for ADX to expand its investor base and strengthen financially literate communities.

During the festival, ADX will also facilitate engagement with broker partners, enabling participants to deepen their understanding of market dynamics, risk management and disciplined investing.

Aligned with the UAE’s ambition to host over two million companies and nurture multiple unicorns by 2031, ADX remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs and investors as key drivers of national economic growth.

The festival is supported by strategic partners including ADNOC Group, the Abu Dhabi Authority of Social Contribution (Ma’an), the Athar+ programme, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Khalifa Fund, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hub71, Abu Dhabi Customs, and others.