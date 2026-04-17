Al Hamriyah Municipality launches model community farm

SHARJAH, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Hamriyah Municipality, in cooperation with local residents, has launched a fully integrated model community farm spanning 20,000 square metres (2 hectares).

The project aims to support local agriculture and encourage the community to adopt modern, safe farming practices that enhance quality of life and strengthen food security.

The project aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support the agricultural sector and promote home farming as a key pillar of sustainability. The farm serves as a practical model of the emirate’s vision to build an environmentally aware society capable of producing part of its food needs responsibly.

The farm features a comprehensive production system, including areas for growing vegetables and fruit trees, a nursery for propagating local ornamental plants and supplying seedlings, and a natural honey production project. It also includes a specialised unit for producing organic fertiliser through recycling agricultural waste, supporting circular economy principles and reducing environmental waste.

The farm provides designated plots for individual farming, allowing residents to directly engage in cultivating seasonal crops. It also includes educational areas for students and community institutions, promoting environmental awareness and collective responsibility through hands-on learning.

The farm has produced a variety of crops suited to the local environment, including fruit trees such as mango, fig, almond, pomegranate, papaya, and lemon, as well as vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cabbage, broccoli, lettuce, and peppers, in addition to natural honey.

The project incorporates practical activities that promote agricultural innovation, including field experiments to test crop varieties suited to local conditions, organic food production, advanced propagation techniques such as grafting, and recycling agricultural waste into organic fertiliser for reuse within the farm.

Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality, stated that the project represents a leading model of effective partnership between the municipality and the community, supporting the development of the local agricultural sector and enhancing environmental sustainability.

He added that the municipality will continue providing technical and advisory support in cooperation with experienced residents to ensure the project’s sustainability and future expansion, contributing to a more advanced and sustainable agricultural environment.