Special TrainYAS edition reinforces unity, resilience of community

ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Marina Circuit has hosted a special edition of its flagship TrainYAS community fitness programme, bringing together thousands of participants from 105 nationalities in a powerful display of unity, movement, and shared purpose.

The event was held in partnership with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, National Ambulance and Ethara.

The event transformed fitness activity into a broader community moment, reinforcing how collective participation plays a critical role in building connection and wellbeing.

Under the theme of "One Flag, One Walk, One Community," residents from across the UAE came together in a shared experience that highlighted the strength of the community and showcased the importance of social connection.

“What we witnessed today goes beyond physical activity; it reflects a deep sense of national pride and belonging, where people unite under one flag with a shared commitment to wellbeing. Initiatives like TrainYAS help translate that spirit into lasting habits that strengthen both individual health and the fabric of our society," said Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADPHC.

Ali Al Beshr, General Manager of Yas Marina Circuit, said, “This edition of TrainYAS showcased the resilient community we live in... and we are proud to provide a platform that highlights the sense of unity within the UAE.”

The event featured a unity walk around the circuit, alongside activities including the UAE National Anthem and family-friendly engagements, creating a vibrant atmosphere where participants wore national colours and carried UAE flags in a shared expression of belonging.

As one of the UAE’s most popular community programmes, TrainYAS continues to play a key role in encouraging active lifestyles while fostering a strong sense of community spirit across the Emirate.