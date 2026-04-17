Asian-African Parliamentary Council calls for clear stance condemning Iranian attacks

ISTANBUL, 16th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Asian-African Parliamentary Council called on the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, currently convening in Istanbul, to adopt a clear stance condemning attacks by Iran and its affiliated militias on the territories of the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

Saud Al-Hujailan, First Vice President of the Council, affirmed that these attacks represent an unjustified escalation, a flagrant violation of international law and humanitarian norms, and a direct threat to the sovereignty, security and stability of states.

He added that the council places great importance on enhancing Gulf unity in responding to current regional developments, stressing that such practices necessitate a responsible international stance that reinforces respect for sovereignty, underscores adherence to international law, and supports efforts aimed at de-escalation and maintaining international peace and security.