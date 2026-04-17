Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends Kanad Hospital's 65th anniversary celebration

AL AIN, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has attended the 65th anniversary celebration of Kanad Hospital, the first institution to provide modern healthcare services in the Abu Dhabi emirate.

For decades, the hospital has played a pioneering role in shaping the healthcare sector in both Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The event featured a presentation highlighting the hospital’s early beginnings, when it was established in 1960 in a mud-brick guesthouse donated by the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to serve as a medical clinic under the supervision of American physicians Drs Pat and Marian Kennedy.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored that the establishment of the first hospital in Al Ain Region, under the directives of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, years before the formation of the Union, reflected the deep commitment to prioritising people’s health, rooted in the Founding Father’s belief that investing in people is the foundation of building a strong society and shaping the future.

Dr Richard Bramble, Managing Director of Kanad Hospital, delivered an opening address welcoming attendees and expressing his pride in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed at the celebration. The event marked 65 years of service and excellence and reaffirmed the hospital’s continued commitment to providing the highest-quality healthcare to the community.

During the event, the inaugural Marian Kennedy Award was presented to Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in recognition of her contributions to advancing healthcare policies and further strengthening public health and medical innovation in Abu Dhabi as a global hub.

The inaugural Pat Kennedy Award was presented to Professor Dr Humaid Obaid Al Shamsi in recognition of his achievements in internal medicine and oncology, as well as his contributions to innovative treatment research and the establishment of specialised cancer care centres in the region.

The hospital also honoured distinguished medical and administrative staff through the Kanad Lifetime Service Award, recognising 35 years of service dedicated to the hospital and its patients, in appreciation of their commitment and lasting contributions to instilling a culture of medical excellence.

In addition, the Kanad Will to Live Award was presented to several patients who overcame serious health challenges, reflecting the spirit of compassion and resilience that has defined the hospital’s mission since its founding 65 years ago.

Kanad Hospital continues to fulfil its humanitarian mission as one of the UAE’s long-established medical institutions, providing continuous care to the Al Ain Region’s community for more than six decades.

Today, the hospital spans 26,000 square metres and is home to more than 80 physicians from 44 nationalities, offering specialised services across key medical disciplines including paediatrics and neonatology, obstetrics and gynaecology, neurology, vascular surgery, ophthalmology, and other advanced medical specialities.

Kanad Hospital also became the first private hospital in Abu Dhabi to attain Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation and earned the distinction of being the first hospital globally to receive JCI Clinical Care Programme Certifications for its treatment programme for respiratory distress syndrome in newborns and their natural birth after caesarean section programme for mothers.

Today, the hospital leads Al Ain Region in birth deliveries, houses the city's largest foetal medicine department, and operates a Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.