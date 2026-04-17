China's AI-powered smart products take spotlight at Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- China's AI-powered smart products are drawing attention at the 139th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, which opened its first phase in Guangzhou, capital of southern Guangdong province.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), this edition of the biannual fair expands beyond traditional sectors such as electronics and home appliances, introducing four new sections focused on consumer drones, smart wearables, display technologies and agricultural drones.

At the smart wearables exhibition zone, exhibitors showcased a wider range of artificial intelligence-enabled devices, including smart glasses and exoskeleton walking aids, which have evolved from simple data display tools to more interactive technologies.

The newly introduced display technologies section has attracted major industry players, featuring innovations ranging from Mini LED to 8K ultra-high-definition screens, drawing strong interest from international buyers.

China's display technologies have now been widely deployed in high-end TVs and other consumer products, with key performance indicators like brightness and contrast ratio seeing major improvements. The application of quantum dot technology has also greatly improved colour reproduction and vibrancy.

Research and development in next-generation display technologies, including higher resolution and lower energy consumption, is also accelerating, further strengthening the sector’s competitiveness.

Established in 1957, the Canton Fair is held twice a year in Guangzhou and is regarded as a key barometer of China’s foreign trade. The first phase of its 139th edition runs from 15th to 19th April.