OPEC Fund supports Saint Vincent, Grenadines with $20 million for disaster management

VIENNA, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The OPEC Fund for International Development has approved a US$20 million loan to support a disaster risk management programme in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, aimed at strengthening national capacities for disaster preparedness, response and mitigation.

A statement issued by OPEC Fund’s headquarters in Vienna noted that the programme represents a top priority for the Caribbean island state, which is among the most affected by the impacts of climate change.

The statement added that the programme supports the conservation and management of natural resources, contributing to the protection of environmental assets that sustain both the population and the economy.