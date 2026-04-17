RAK Department of Economic Development receives 10,755 e-applications in Q1

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK DED) processed 10,755 electronic applications in the first quarter, as it expanded digital services to support business activity in the emirate.

Applications submitted through digital channels included trade licence renewals, new licences and amendments, reflecting rising economic activity and growing reliance on the department’s online services.

RAK DED said its electronic services achieved a 100 percent completion rate, underscoring the efficiency of its systems and enabling transactions to be completed without visiting service centres.

This achievement comes alongside the provision of 53 fully integrated e-services, specifically designed to meet the needs of investors and business owners, accelerate transaction processing, and strengthen the competitive business environment in Ras Al Khaimah.

Aisha Obaid Al Ayyan, Acting Director of the Commercial Affairs Department, said efforts are ongoing to further develop digital services, simplify licensing procedures and improve service delivery, in line with Ras Al Khaimah’s broader digital transformation strategy.

The department said it will continue enhancing its digital ecosystem in line with the UAE’s smart government agenda, reinforcing the emirate’s appeal as an investment destination.