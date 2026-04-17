UAE sends 100 tonnes of aid to Gaza under 'Humaid Air Bridge'

SHARJAH, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- A UAE relief flight carrying 100 tonnes of essential food supplies departed Sharjah International Airport on Friday for the Gaza Strip under the “Humaid Air Bridge” initiative.

The initiative is supported by H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in cooperation with the “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3", as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts.

Hammoud Al Afari, Relief Operations Coordinator for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, said the flight was launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid to help ease the daily suffering of thousands of families in Gaza amid current conditions.

He said the operation continues to implement a range of humanitarian initiatives, including the UAE field hospital and the UAE Floating Hospital in Egypt’s Al Arish with a capacity of 100 beds, staffed by specialised medical teams across multiple disciplines.

Six desalination plants have also been set up to supply water daily to Gaza, he added.

Al Afari said total UAE aid to Gaza has surpassed 122,000 tonnes, with a value exceeding $3 billion, underscoring the scale of the country’s humanitarian response.

Dr. Khalid Abdul Wahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the International Charity Organisation, said that the organisation is taking part in ongoing relief efforts through an air bridge and ongoing sea shipments aimed at meeting urgent food needs and supporting vulnerable groups.

Dr. Al Khaja added that a separate aid ship carrying food and other supplies worth more than AED8 million ($2.2 million), under the Ajman Ruler's initiatives, is also being dispatched to Gaza to help meet basic needs.

The initiative is part of broader UAE efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance through coordinated air and sea operations, as the country continues to expand relief support to affected populations in Gaza.