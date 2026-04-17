TRENDS presents vision to enhance energy security, protect maritime routes

ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory has participated in a virtual seminar organised by the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (DERASAT), in partnership with the Arab Energy Forum, titled: “Developments in the Strait of Hormuz: Between Geography and Global Energy Security”.

The seminar examined the accelerating geopolitical implications affecting the stability of the global energy system.

Dr. Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DERASAT, emphasised the importance of strengthening regional and international dialogue on energy security and maritime developments.

He also stressed the need for continued coordination between research centres and decision-makers to support the stability of global energy markets.

Dr. Mohammed Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS Group, highlighted that the recent regional crisis and accompanying security developments in the Gulf represent a strategic opportunity to recalibrate Gulf countries’ relations with international partners on more balanced foundations. These foundations should take into account shared energy security requirements and reinforce the region’s position in the global economy.

He explained that recent developments have revealed a key strategic reality; energy security is no longer merely a local or regional issue, but a transnational sovereign concern. He added that the events also underscored the sensitivity of the Strait of Hormuz as a critical chokepoint in the global economic system, where any disruption has immediate repercussions on global markets and supply chains.

Dr. Al Ali further called for adopting new strategic approaches, including the so-called “defensive interlinking strategy,” which links the interests of major consuming nations to the stability of maritime routes, thereby increasing the likelihood of international intervention to protect them when threatened.

He stressed that the current crisis has highlighted the strategic importance of Gulf countries in ensuring stable energy supplies, noting that any disruption in the region has immediate global economic consequences.

He called for strengthening this role through several key pathways, including transitioning from the traditional concept of supply security to a “networked energy security” model. This model is based on diversifying and integrating transportation routes and developing interconnected regional infrastructure to mitigate the impact of strategic chokepoints.

Dr. Al Ali further highlighted the importance of accelerating the transition to alternative energy by increasing investments in renewable sources, particularly green hydrogen and solar energy, as well as developing regional electricity interconnection networks and alternative energy corridors.

He stressed that the current developments are not a passing crisis, but rather a strategic turning point that calls for a unified Gulf vision based on integration, resilience, and innovation, enhancing the region’s ability to shape the future of the global energy system.