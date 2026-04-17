General Women’s Union holds UAE–China women entrepreneurs forum in Beijing

BEIJING, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Women’s Union (GWU), in cooperation with the China NGO Network for International Exchanges and with support from the UAE Embassy in China, has organised the UAE–China women entrepreneurs forum. Beijing

The forum took place during an official visit by a GWU delegation to China and as part of the activities of the UAE-China Women Entrepreneurs Council. It brought together senior female leaders, entrepreneurs and representatives of economic institutions from both countries.

In his opening remarks, Liu Yong, Deputy Secretary-General of the China NGO Network for International Exchanges, said that strengthening communication channels between institutions and expanding joint platforms were key to supporting cooperation, particularly in women’s empowerment in the workplace through training programmes and institutional practices that promote equality.

He also highlighted the network’s role as one of China’s leading national economic organisations since its establishment in 1979, noting its contributions to corporate development and innovation, as well as its participation in international platforms.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, said the forum provides a platform to deepen engagement and expand cooperation in business and entrepreneurship between the two sides.

She added that, guided by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the organisation continues to support initiatives that advance women’s empowerment, strengthen their global role and expand their presence in key sectors.

Counsellor Amna Alhammadi, Deputy Chief of Mission at the UAE Embassy in Beijing, said such forums play an important role in enhancing institutional ties and opening opportunities for cooperation across sectors.

The forum featured panel discussions with speakers from both sides, including representatives of Chinese companies with combined investments exceeding 2.4 billion yuan. Discussions focused on improving the business environment, sharing growth-supporting initiatives and exploring ways to expand cooperation among women entrepreneurs.