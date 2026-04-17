Dubai Sports Council, Ski Dubai to host DXB Snow Run on May 17

DUBAI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Sports Council, in partnership with Ski Dubai, has announced that the seventh edition of the DXB Snow Run will take place on 17th May.

Held under the theme of “Growing in Unity” in this year’s “Year of Family,” the unique -4⁰C running experience brings families, friends and communities together to strengthen inclusion and well-being through an active lifestyle.

Following the success of last year’s edition, which saw a record number of 700 athletes from 70 nationalities, DXB Snow Run welcomes male and female runners aged 13 to 70 years and above.

Runners can choose from two distances, 3km (3 loops) or 5km (5 loops) and participate individually or join together as a team of five, where they will be competing against other groups.

Registration is now open until 14th May.