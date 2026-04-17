Louvre Abu Dhabi opens iconic dome to visitors for first time

ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Louvre Abu Dhabi has launched a new guided “Architectural Experience” tour, offering visitors fresh ways to explore the museum’s landmark design.

The experience encourages visitors to connect with art and design through thoughtful, educator-led journey that offers insight into the ideas, challenges and innovations behind the creation of the museum - from its cultural symbolism and strong connection to Emirati heritage to the technical achievement of building on the sea.

The experience includes seven stops around the museum, concluding with a special walk inside the museum’s iconic dome, offering visitors a distinctive perspective on light, space and intricate design, and bringing together storytelling and architectural appreciation for a closer look at one of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s defining features.

Each visitor will receive a copy of the book Louvre Abu Dhabi Story of an Architectural Project to provide further support and a deeper understanding during the visit.