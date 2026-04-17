SEHA’s Madinat Zayed Hospital treats complex thoracolumbar tuberculosis spine case

ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has announced the successful treatment of a complex thoracolumbar tuberculosis (TB) spine infection in a 29-year-old patient at SEHA’s Madinat Zayed Hospital.

The case highlights the hospital’s advanced neurosurgical expertise and its commitment to delivering specialised, high-quality care in the Al Dhafra region.

The patient presented with recurrent severe back pain, sciatica, and progressive neurological spinal ataxia, eventually becoming wheelchair-dependent within three months.

Diagnostic imaging, including X-ray, CT, and MRI, confirmed TB spondylitis and spondylodiscitis between Th9 and L1, resulting in significant spinal instability, spinal cord compression, and progressive kyphotic deformity.

Given the risk of irreversible neurological damage due to ongoing deterioration, urgent surgical intervention was undertaken. The neurosurgical team performed long-segment posterior percutaneous fixation from Th9 to L4 using fluoroscopy-guided pedicle screws. Decompression of the spinal cord and abscess drainage were achieved through laminectomies at Th11, Th12, and L1.

Biopsy findings confirmed the diagnosis of spinal tuberculosis, and deformity correction was completed using advanced rod-contouring techniques.

The patient demonstrated marked post-operative neurological improvement and was subsequently commenced on targeted anti-tuberculosis therapy as part of a comprehensive multidisciplinary treatment plan.

“Spinal tuberculosis of this complexity is uncommon and requires precise, timely intervention. This case reflects a coordinated multidisciplinary approach involving neurosurgery, infectious diseases, radiology, and rehabilitation, supported by advanced imaging and minimally invasive surgical systems," said Dr. Ammar Alnajjar, Consultant Neurosurgeon at SEHA’s Madinat Zayed Hospital.

He added, "Early surgical intervention was essential to prevent permanent neurological disability and restore spinal stability.”