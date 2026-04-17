Sharjah to host UAE Archery League final with 52 athletes

SHARJAH, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Archery Federation announced that the final round of the UAE Archery League will take place on Saturday at Sharjah Police Club, with 52 male and female athletes from clubs across the country competing.

The UAE Archery Federation said it had approved the final participant list following strong competition in earlier stages, adding that all technical and organisational preparations for the concluding event have been completed.

Winners will be crowned across multiple categories at the end of the competition.

Humaid Sabt Al Shamsi, Head of the National Teams Committee, said the league plays a key role in developing national teams by enhancing athletes’ skills across all age groups.

He said the national team is preparing for upcoming international events, including the Asian Championships scheduled from 12th to 19th December, and the West Asia Championship next October.

Al Shamsi added that the federation aims to expand the sport’s grassroots base, identify talent and strengthen cooperation with clubs to boost the competitiveness of national teams.