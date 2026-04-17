UAE welcomes IMO Legal Committee decision reaffirming right of transit passage, strongly condemning closure of Strait of Hormuz by Iran

ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates welcomes the decision of the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Legal Committee, adopted during its 113th session, strongly condemning the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, as well as its attacks and threats against vessels in the region and its attacks in the territories of the States in the Gulf region and Jordan.

The Committee also condemned Iran’s threats related to the laying of mines in and around the Strait and the reported toll system it imposed on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

In its decision, which was tabled by the UAE, the IMO Legal Committee affirmed that such actions are contrary to the right of transit passage in the Strait, which shall not be impeded. It further demanded that Iran cease its attacks, remove any sea mines that it may have laid in and around the Strait of Hormuz and abide by its obligations under international law, in particular to ensure unhampered transit passage of vessels in the Strait.

Mohamed Khamis Saeed AlKaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the IMO, welcomed the Legal Committee Decision, stating, “Today, the Legal Committee stood united to defend a principled international maritime order and upheld the right of transit passage of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The Committee was not moved by Iran’s attempt to justify its wrongful acts and to undermine the authority and actions of the IMO. Through the Committee, the international community decisively reaffirmed the right of transit passage in this vital international waterway.”

Like the IMO Council before it, the Legal Committee condemned Iran’s attacks and threats as contrary to the purposes of the IMO and representing a grave danger to life, particularly seafarers, and a serious risk to the marine environment, and demanded that Iran immediately refrain from any actions or threats aimed at closing, obstructing or otherwise interfering with international navigation in the region.

The Legal Committee further invited the IMO Secretary-General to monitor incidents and the negative impact on international shipping, seafarers, the marine environment, trade and logistics caused by Iran. This will help to hold Iran accountable for its unlawful actions.

The Decision of the Legal Committee follows that of the IMO Facilitation Committee of 27 March 2026, which acknowledged the IMO Council’s concern about the severe impact of Iran's egregious attacks against merchant ships on international maritime traffic and requested Secretary-General to take necessary actions to initiate the establishment of a framework to facilitate the safe evacuation of merchant ships stranded in the region.