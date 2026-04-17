Muslim Council of Elders welcomes ceasefire in Lebanon

ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, welcomed the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a ceasefire between Lebanon and the Israel, considering this step a significant and positive development toward de-escalating tensions, sparing the blood of innocent civilians, and creating conditions conducive to the restoration of stability in the country.

In a statement today, the Council affirmed that the ceasefire is a genuine opportunity that must be built upon to establish lasting calm and to advance comprehensive peaceful solutions that end the suffering of the Lebanese people, preserve Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and safeguard its security and stability. The Council stressed the necessity of all parties’ full commitment to the ceasefire agreement, prioritising the voice of wisdom and dialogue, and rejecting violence and escalation.

The Muslim Council of Elders also called upon the international community to assume its responsibility in supporting this process, ensuring the effective implementation of the ceasefire, providing the necessary protection for civilians, and intensifying humanitarian efforts to assist those affected. Such measures, the Council notes, would contribute to alleviating humanitarian suffering.

The Council reaffirmed its solidarity with the Lebanese state and its support for efforts aimed at preserving Lebanon’s unity and territorial integrity, thereby helping fulfill the aspirations of the Lebanese people for peace, security, and stability.