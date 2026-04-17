ADAFSA honours 34 winners of 4th cycle of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award

ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Authority honoured 34 winners in the fourth cycle of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, in recognition of their contributions to the development of the agricultural sector and the strengthening of the UAE’s food security system.

The ceremony, held at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture Club; Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Foundation and Managing Director of ADAFSA; Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA; and Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director-General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs at ADAFSA and Chair of the Higher Committee of the Award, along with senior officials, public figures, media representatives, and influencers.

The ceremony featured an introductory film showcasing the Award, its objectives, and its role in promoting agricultural innovation and sustainability.

In his address, Dr. Tariq Al Ameri expressed his highest appreciation and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, noting that His Highness’ vision in empowering vital sectors, including agriculture, has strengthened the foundations of security and stability and enhanced the nation’s readiness for future challenges.

He also conveyed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support of the Award and his encouragement of agricultural innovation.

He stated that the Award has firmly established itself as a leading national platform for fostering excellence and enhancing local production. The fourth cycle attracted 476 submissions for the main award and 3,395 entries in the accompanying competitions. He added that the evaluation process was based on rigorous criteria focusing on resource efficiency, production quality, and environmental commitment, resulting in the recognition of winners who presented inspiring models in the development of their farms and holdings.

He emphasised that geopolitical challenges and fluctuations in global supply chains have underscored the importance of strengthening national production, and that farmers’ success stories form a key pillar in building a more sustainable and innovative agricultural system. He concluded by congratulating the winners and thanking all participants, supporting entities, and organising committees, reaffirming the Authority’s commitment to further developing the Award and enhancing its role in advancing agricultural sustainability.

Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi expressed her pride in the wide participation witnessed in the fourth cycle, reflecting the growing national interest in the agricultural sector. She affirmed that the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan has played a pivotal role in promoting agricultural innovation, empowering farmers, and enhancing the sector’s competitiveness.

Following the honouring of the winners, she praised the increasing presence of Emirati women across various agricultural fields, noting that their strong participation in the Award and its accompanying competitions reflects their ability to innovate and lead productive projects that contribute to food security.

She also highlighted the vital role of Emirati youth in introducing modern technologies and advancing sustainable farming practices, positioning them as a driving force in the sector’s development.

She affirmed that the Award will continue to strengthen its position as a leading national platform that promotes excellence and supports partnerships aimed at advancing the agricultural sector, extending her congratulations to the winners and appreciation to all partners and supporters.

Regarding the results, Rashid Salim Al Ketbi won first place in the Best Open-Field Farm category, while Majid Mehair Al Ketbi secured first place in the Best Greenhouse Farm category. Hassan Jumaa Al Zaabi won first place for Best Fruit Farm.

In the Productive Farms category, Ahmed Sultan Al Kaabi won first place, while Dalma Ostrich Farm won first place among Small Producers. Fadel Nasser Al Saadi won first place in the Beekeeping category. Abdulrahman Rashid Al Shamsi won first place for Best Aquaculture Farm, and Hamad Mohammed Al Karbi won first place in the Youth Projects category. Hamad Musbah Al Teneiji won first place in the Agricultural Technologies category. In the Commercial Farms category, Emirates Hydroponics Farm won first place for Plant Production, while Omega Farms won first place for Animal Production.

Khadija Darwish Al Qubaisi won first place in the Distinguished Female Farmer category, and Noura Khalifa Al Jaberi won first place in the Distinguished Female Breeder category.

The ceremony also honoured 13 government and private entities in recognition of their significant contributions to supporting the Award’s objectives and their active role in the success of the fourth cycle and its positive impact on the agricultural sector.