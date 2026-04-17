UAE President, VPs congratulate Romuald Wadagni on presidential election victory in Benin

ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Romuald Wadagni on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Benin.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory messages to Romuald Wadagni.