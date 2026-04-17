On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends inauguration ceremony of President of Republic of the Congo

BRAZZAVILLE, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended the inauguration ceremony of Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo.

The ceremony was held in the capital, Brazzaville, following his re-election for a new presidential term.

Sheikh Shakhboot conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Nguesso, and extended their congratulations and wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the Republic of the Congo.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan affirmed the shared commitment of both countries to further strengthening bilateral relations and advancing mutual interests, particularly under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two nations.

For his part, President Nguesso conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as his wishes for further progress and development for the government and people of the UAE.

President Nguesso expressed his sincere appreciation for the UAE’s participation in the inauguration ceremony, and reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in a manner that serves the interests of both countries and their peoples.