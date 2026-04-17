SBA advances Arabic literature in global markets at Bologna Children’s Book Fair 2026

SHARJAH, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has concluded its participation at the 63rd Bologna Children’s Book Fair, held from 13th to 16th April, with Norway as Guest of Honour.

Among nearly 1,500 exhibitors from 90 countries, it reaffirmed Sharjah’s cultural vision, which places books at the centre of development, and expanded its engagement with global publishing markets.

SBA’s participation focused on expanding the global reach of Arabic literature, building partnerships with publishers and rights specialists, and showcasing Sharjah’s initiatives supporting the publishing sector and children’s and young adult literature.

Commenting on the participation, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said, “SBA is committed to expanding the global reach of Arabic literature through a focus on publishing rights, translation and strategic partnerships, creating new opportunities for Emirati and Arab publishers. This aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has positioned books at the centre of a comprehensive cultural project focused on human development.”

He added, “With the support and guidance of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, we continue to strengthen our international presence by engaging with global markets and responding to industry shifts. Bologna remains a key platform for dialogue with publishers, illustrators and rights agents, supporting the growth of Arabic children’s publishing and its reach to new readers.”

Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publishing Services at SBA, said, “Sharjah’s participation in the Bologna Children’s Book Fair in recent years has built strong professional relationships across the sector, bringing together publishers, authors, illustrators, rights agents and content developers. This is reflected in the quality of meetings and the depth of engagement, which continues to strengthen year on year.”

He added, “This, in turn, creates opportunities to exchange expertise and better understand market trends, while giving UAE publishers a wider scope to present their projects to international partners. It also strengthens the presence of Arabic children’s books at the world’s leading specialised forums.”

During the four-day event, SBA held meetings with publishers, rights agents, and international partners to present opportunities across its upcoming initiatives and explore collaboration in the publishing sector. Discussions also covered participation in Sharjah’s year-round cultural programmes, reflecting the authority’s focus on expanding international partnerships and engaging global industry leaders.

At its pavilion, SBA showcased Sharjah’s events ecosystem, including the Sharjah International Book Fair, the Sharjah Publishers Conference, the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, and the Sharjah Animation and Comic Conference, alongside services offered by Sharjah Publishing City to publishers and creative entrepreneurs.

The authority highlighted opportunities in translation, rights exchange, and publishing, as well as collaboration in developing content for children and young adults. It also outlined its support for writers and illustrators through the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, positioning the festival as a platform that combines creative content, professional programming, and interactive activities.

SBA also hosted a networking session for international illustrators to introduce the Sharjah Exhibition for Children’s Book Illustrations and invite participation in its 15th edition, to be held during the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2026, while addressing submission processes and participation criteria.

The fair’s programme included BolognaBookPlus, the Bologna Licensing Trade Fair/Kids, and the sixth International Kids Licensing & Media Days, featuring more than 80 speakers across publishing, licensing, audiovisual production and gaming.