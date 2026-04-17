Under patronage of UAE President, 20th Sheikh Zayed Book Award winners revealed

ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Sheikh Zayed Book Award has announced the winners of its 20th anniversary edition (2025-2026), marking two decades of sustained institutional cultural work since its establishment in 2006.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, this pivotal milestone reaffirms the award’s enduring mission as a global knowledge platform that celebrates Arab creativity in all its forms and expands its presence on the world stage, in line with a strategic vision that positions culture as a catalyst for development and a broad space for dialogue.

Over the course of two decades, the Sheikh Zayed Book Award has firmly established itself as one of the most prominent independent literary and cultural accolades, invigorating the scholarly, literary, and cultural scene at both Arab and international levels. With a total of more than 33,000 submissions received from nearly 80 countries, the award has honoured 136 winners from around the world, including authors, thinkers, researchers, and cultural institutions.

This journey has seen a significant expansion in its categories, of which there are now ten: Literature, Children’s Literature, Young Author, Literary and Art Criticism, Translation, Manuscripts, Encyclopaedias and Lexicons, Contribution to the Development of Nations, Arab Culture in Other Languages, Publishing and Technology, and the Cultural Personality of the Year.

The award’s impact has extended to supporting translation, intellectual studies, and knowledge achievements, as well as advancing the publishing industry. It has strengthened the global presence of Arabic literature through its translation into world languages since 2018. This endeavour has facilitated the translation of 50 titles into 12 languages, granting winning and shortlisted works the opportunity to reach new readers beyond the Arab world, according to high professional standards, and reaffirming the UAE’s pioneering vision for consolidating the knowledge economy and fostering dialogue between cultures.

Winners over the past two decades have been selected following a rigorous judging process spanning multiple stages. This process is based on a robust framework of criteria, namely the submitted work’s originality; capacity to offer a meaningful addition to knowledge or creativity; sound methodology; depth of scientific or artistic approach; quality of language and structure; and adherence to the principles of research, documentation, and the specific requirements of each category. This ensures the highest degrees of integrity, objectivity, and transparency in choosing the awarded works, and reflects the award’s commitment to professional standards that align with its international standing.

Guided by these established standards and supported by a solid cultural legacy, the Sheikh Zayed Book Award embarks on its third decade, where it continues to empower creatives and researchers and further advance the presence of the Arabic language and culture, in line with an Emirati vision that believes investment in knowledge is the most essential investment that can be made in the future of humanity.

The 20th edition winners were selected following a meeting of the award’s Board of Trustees, which discussed the final results and reviewed each candidate’s merits after a rigorous review process. This was conducted by judging panels and the Sheikh Zayed Book Award Scientific Committee in accordance with the highest scientific and literary standards, taking into account the cultural and knowledge impact of submitted works on both regional and global levels.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award Board of Trustees, chaired the meeting, which brought together Dr Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi); Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi; Dr Ali bin Tamim, Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre Chairman and Sheikh Zayed Book Award Secretary General; and Dr Abdulla Majid Al Ali, Director General of the National Library and Archives.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “Twenty years ago, the Sheikh Zayed Book Award was established in recognition of a principle long championed by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed: that culture and knowledge are the foundations upon which nations are built. Inspired by his vision, the award was conceived to celebrate intellectual achievement and to strengthen the role of books and ideas in shaping a more connected and enlightened world.

“Two decades on, the award has grown into a cultural platform that resonates far beyond the Arab world. It has brought 136 honourees from across the globe into dialogue with Arabic thought and creativity, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s commitment to fostering cultural exchange and the global sharing of creativity and research. I congratulate the winners of this milestone 20th edition, whose work continues to enrich literature and scholarship, and reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to championing creativity, knowledge and dialogue in the years to come.”

Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and the Sheikh Zayed Book Award’s Secretary General, said, “Marking the 20th anniversary of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award offers an opportunity to reflect on how a cultural initiative has evolved into a leading platform for recognising rigorous scholarship, creative writing, and intellectual contribution across the Arab world and beyond. Since its launch in 2006, the award has sought to celebrate works that deepen knowledge, enrich the Arabic language, and strengthen the dialogue between Arab thought and global ideas.

“Over the past two decades, the award has helped shape a vibrant literary and research landscape, supporting authors, translators, and publishers while encouraging the highest academic and creative standards. The winning works in this edition distinguished themselves through the depth of their vision, the strength of their methodology, and the elegance of their expression, reflecting a dynamic and evolving Arab cultural scene.”

Bin Tamim congratulated the winners on their well‑deserved achievement, and renewed the award’s commitment to its mission in its upcoming third decade, while remaining faithful to the late Sheikh Zayed’s legacy and striving to reinforce the UAE’s position as a global centre for cultural dialogue. He extended an open invitation to creatives to participate in future editions and contribute to enriching the broader cultural movement.

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award continues to expand its geographic reach and strengthen its international presence. This year, the award honours eight winners who come from a range of cultural backgrounds, including Germany, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and the UAE. This diversity affirms the award’s mission to convene creatives and researchers from around the world in service of advancing Arab culture and fostering sustained intellectual dialogue on a global scale.

In the Literature category, the Award went to author Ashraf Elashmawy from Egypt for his novel Births in the Zoo, published by Al Dar Al Masriah Al Lubnaniah in 2024. The novel draws inspiration from the traditions of Arab realism yet reintroduces them with a contemporary human vision and renewed narrative tools. It offers a deep social and psychological reading of the Egyptian individual, tracing the shifts in their consciousness and relationship with society and self through vibrant characters representing diverse societal class and cultural spectra. The novel is built on precise daily details that transform into carriers of collective memory, balancing a subtle historical sense with disciplined artistic imagination. This lends the text both a documentary and aesthetic dimension, making it a meaningful addition to the journey of the modern Arabic novel, combining the pleasure of storytelling with depth of contemplation.

The Young Author award went to researcher Mustapha Rajouane from Morocco for his book Plots and Characters: A Rhetorical Argumentative Approach to the Arabic Novel, published by Kunouz Al Ma'refa Publishing and Distribution in 2025. This work aligns with contemporary critical trends that reclaim rhetoric as an effective analytical tool for reading modern narrative. It offers a theoretical grounding that invokes Arab rhetorical heritage and brings it into dialogue with Western scholarship, before moving to an applied analysis that reveals the mechanisms of plot construction and character formation from a systematic argumentative perspective. The book contributes to the development of modern Arabic rhetoric and restores its status as a living science capable of interpreting contemporary literature.

In the Translation category, researcher Nawal Nasrallah (Iraq/USA) won for her translation from Arabic to English of the book Anwaa’ al-Saydala fi Alwan al-At’ima’ (Smorgasbords of Andalusi and Maghribi Dishes and Their Salutary Benefits), published by Brill in 2025. This 13th-century text on food literature long remained hostage to the complexities of its manuscripts. The translator presented a comprehensive scientific work not limited to linguistic transfer; she relied on a critical editing of several manuscript copies, addressing their variations with a precise philological method while preserving terminology specific to food culture and preparations, along with its broader cultural, medical, and material contexts. Through this effort, she revived a problematic heritage text and made it accessible to the global reader in a robust scientific format combining fidelity and clarity.

Jordanian author Zuhair Tawfiq won the Award in the Literary and Art Criticism category for his book Perceiving the World: Mutual Stereotypes Between the Self and the Other, published by Alaan Publishers and Distributors in 2025. This analytical study traces the formation of stereotypes in Arab and Western consciousness throughout history, from the Middle Ages to modern Orientalism. The book demonstrates that representations of the other are not the product of a fleeting moment, but the fruit of cultural accumulation shaped by multiple religious, literary, and intellectual sources. Its originality lies in an approach that views the other as a structural element in the formation of the Arab self, transcending sharp binaries and offering a balanced reading that reveals mutual and changing representations, thereby deepening the understanding of the relationship between identity and cultural representation.

The Arab Culture in Other Languages category went to researcher, author and translator Stefan Weidner from Germany for his book Der arabische Diwan: Die schönsten Gedichte aus vorislamischer Zeit (The Arab Diwan: The Most Beautiful Poems from the Pre-Islamic Era and Beyond). Published by Die Andere Bibliothek in 2024, the German-language book is considered one of the most extensive anthologies of ancient Arabic poetry in the German-speaking world since the 19th century. It includes around a thousand verses translated with a modern analytical approach, accompanied by commentaries and an extensive introduction placing the texts within their historical and aesthetic context. The work goes beyond presenting a poetic anthology; it is a cultural project that rereads Arabic poetry in light of contemporary human questions, affirming its presence as a living heritage capable of rediscovery.

Emirates Literature Foundation was recognised in the Publishing and Technology category for its efforts in developing the literary industry and advancing Emirati culture’s presence on the regional and international levels. Since its establishment in 2013 by author and cultural activist Isabel Abulhoul, the Foundation has successfully built an integrated platform to encourage reading and writing, strengthen intercultural dialogue, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a vital literary and intellectual hub.

In the Manuscripts, Encyclopaedias and Lexicons category, Prof Dr Mohamed Elkhosht from Egypt won for his Encyclopaedia of World Religions in its six volumes, published by Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities in 2025. This encyclopaedia offers a comprehensive treatment of religions, sects, and doctrines in a clear methodological framework that transcends descriptive presentation to analyse the historical and philosophical contexts of religious phenomena. Its importance lies in highlighting common grounds between religions; reinforcing values of pluralism, tolerance, and coexistence; and establishing them as a scientific reference that opens new research horizons in the field of comparative religion.

Lastly, the Cultural Personality of the Year Award for this 20th edition went to Egyptian artist Nagat Al Saghira, one of the most iconic singers in the Arab world. With her warm vocals and emotional performances, Al Saghira sets a unique artistic standard that contributed to strengthening the modern classical Arabic song genre. Throughout her career, she performed numerous sung poems, which helped advance the presence of Arabic in the collective conscience, inspiring a deeper love for the language among successive generations. She also built a rich legacy of timeless works that remain strongly present in collective memory, reflecting the depth of her impact on Arab musical culture and the continuity of her influence over time.

Winners across all categories of the award, along with the Cultural Personality of the Year, will be honoured in an official ceremony organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, with the date to be announced in due course. The winner of the Cultural Personality of the Year award receives a gold medal, a certificate of merit, and a prize of AED1 million, while winners in other categories receive a gold medal, a certificate of merit, and a prize of AED750,000, in honour of their intellectual and creative contributions.

A packed international programme will be organised throughout 2026 to celebrate two decades of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, showcasing its cultural legacy and highlighting its impact in terms of supporting Arabic literature and driving the globalisation of knowledge.

The 20th edition of the SZBA saw wide participation, with more than 4,000 nominations from 74 countries, a reflection of the status the award now enjoys on the international cultural stage and its growing impact in supporting creativity, expanding the UAE’s cultural influence, and strengthening the presence of Arabic literature as an active voice in global culture.