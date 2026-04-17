Speaker of Arab Parliament calls for urgent international action to save Palestinian prisoners

CAIRO, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, said that the approval of the so-called “law to execute prisoners” constitutes a fully-fledged crime and a dangerous escalation aimed at legitimising the deliberate killing of Palestinian prisoners, reflecting a systematic approach to liquidating the Palestinian cause.

He stated that this illegitimate law will not confer any legitimacy on the occupation’s crimes, but rather places it in direct confrontation with international justice.

Marking Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, observed annually on April 17, Al Yamahi said the occasion stands as a stark testament to one of the most heinous forms of historical injustice, exposing the scale of systematic violations and crimes committed against thousands of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons, including 370 children and 85 female detainees.

He noted that they face extremely dire humanitarian conditions, including daily repression, abuse, deliberate medical neglect, solitary confinement, and starvation, in blatant violation of all international laws and conventions, foremost among them the Geneva Conventions.

Al Yamahi pointed out that the Arab Parliament has taken immediate and urgent action to confront this dangerous escalation by addressing the Inter-Parliamentary Union and all regional and international parliaments, calling for the suspension of Israel’s parliament membership and urging broad international action to halt and prevent the implementation of this dangerous legislation.

He also called on the United Nations, the Security Council, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the International Committee of the Red Cross to assume their legal and humanitarian responsibilities and take urgent action to provide international protection for Palestinian prisoners, end all forms of violations against them, ensure the implementation of the Geneva Conventions, and work towards their immediate release.

Al Yamahi stressed that continued international silence regarding these crimes constitutes unacceptable complicity and encourages the occupation to persist in its violations without deterrence.

He called on the international community to impose deterrent sanctions and hold those responsible accountable before international courts, foremost among them the International Criminal Court.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament reaffirmed that the issue of prisoners will remain a constant priority for the Arab Parliament and will continue to feature prominently on its agenda at all levels and forums.

He emphasised that their will shall not be broken despite all forms of repression, and that their struggle will remain a symbol of freedom and dignity.

He stressed that there can be no just peace or stability without the full release of all Palestinian prisoners, as their freedom is a legitimate right and an integral part of the Palestinian people’s journey toward ending the occupation, achieving independence, and establishing their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.