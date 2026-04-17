Dubai Safari Park joins World Association of Zoos & Aquariums

DUBAI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Safari Park has been officially welcomed as an Institutional Member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) on 19 March 2026, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards global excellence in conservation, animal welfare, and education.

WAZA is the leading global organisation representing zoos and aquariums committed to the highest standards of animal welfare, conservation, scientific research, and public education. With this membership, Dubai Safari Park joins a select group of internationally recognised institutions, reinforcing its position as a credible and responsible wildlife destination aligned with global best practices.

The achievement builds on Dubai Safari Park’s existing membership with the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), further strengthening its international standing and commitment to continuous improvement across all areas of operation.

By joining WAZA, Dubai Safari Park enhances its contribution to global conservation efforts while gaining access to international expertise, research, and collaborative programmes. The membership also enables participation in global initiatives such as conservation funding opportunities and knowledge exchange platforms, supporting the Park’s long-term sustainability and biodiversity goals.

Home to more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, Dubai Safari Park is one of the largest wildlife parks in the region. Its continued development reflects a broader vision to integrate conservation, education, and visitor experience within a sustainable and future-focused environment.

Muna Alhajeri, Park Director of Dubai Safari Park, said, “Joining the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums marks a significant milestone for Dubai Safari Park and reflects our ongoing commitment to the highest international standards of animal welfare, conservation, and education. This membership strengthens our role within the global conservation community and supports our efforts to deliver meaningful educational experiences while contributing to the protection of biodiversity. It also reinforces Dubai Safari Park’s position as a responsible and world-class wildlife destination for residents, visitors, and partners.”

David Field, President of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA), said, “WAZA is delighted to welcome Dubai Safari Park to this community of progressive conservation zoos. Their achievements to date and the aspirations and ambitions for conservation are truly admirable.”

This milestone reflects Dubai Safari Park’s alignment with global sustainability and biodiversity priorities, supporting Dubai’s broader vision to position itself as a leading destination for sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship. It also strengthens confidence among visitors, families, and educational institutions by reaffirming the Park’s adherence to internationally recognised standards.

Through its WAZA membership, Dubai Safari Park will continue to invest in advancing animal welfare practices, expanding conservation programmes, and enhancing public awareness through education and engagement initiatives. The Park remains committed to delivering high-quality visitor experiences while contributing to global efforts to protect wildlife and natural ecosystems.

Dubai Safari Park continues to play a key role in enhancing Dubai’s liveability, sustainability, and pioneering vision by creating immersive, educational, and responsible wildlife experiences that connect communities with nature.