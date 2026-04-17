Fujairah Martial Arts Club to host International Judo Championship, Combined Fencing Championship

FUJAIRAH, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah Martial Arts Club announced that it will host the International Judo Championship and the Combined Fencing Championship during the first week of May.

The club also revealed the opening of registration to attract new talents across various combat sports, based on precise criteria for selecting athletes and assigning them to the appropriate disciplines according to their abilities and potential, to ensure the best results.

Nader Abu Shawish, Director of Fujairah Martial Arts Club, said the club is keen to develop the capabilities of male and female athletes across different sports and enable them to participate in international championships to improve their global rankings, in line with international standards that ensure reaching podium finishes.

He highlighted upcoming participations for athlete Fares Al Baloushi and athlete Al Hayam Al Baloushi in the Senior Fencing World Cup in Shanghai, China, from 15th to 17th May, featuring elite players from around the world according to top international rankings.

He also noted their participation in the Senior Asian Championship in India from 19th to 24th June, which is one of the most important continental tournaments for ranking players in Asia, followed by the Senior World Championship in Hong Kong from 22nd to 31st July, a major global event and a key milestone in the athletes’ competitive journey.

He explained that these participations are part of the club’s strategy to maintain and enhance players’ international rankings, and a fundamental step toward the Olympic qualification pathway, by providing the best opportunities for international exposure and experience in line with the highest competitive standards, and developing sporting talents through approved training programmes.