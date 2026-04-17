UN welcomes Iran’s announcement to open Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping during ceasefire

NEW YORK, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, has welcomed the announcement today by Iran that the Strait of Hormuz is completely open for all commercial vessels for the remainder of the ceasefire.

In a statement, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said that the Secretary-General considers this a step in the right direction.

Guterres stressed, "The United Nations’ position remains clear: we need the full restoration of international navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz to be respected by all parties."