Dubai Police arrest internationally wanted Irish fugitive ahead of extradition to Ireland

DUBAI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police, in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Interior, have arrested an Irish fugitive for his alleged role in an organised criminal group involved in international crimes in his home country.

The arrest comes as part of ongoing efforts to combat organised crime and pursue internationally wanted individuals.

The arrest followed the receipt of a judicial file from Irish authorities outlining the charges against the suspect and his role within the international criminal group. Dubai Public Prosecution subsequently issued an arrest warrant to initiate legal procedures ahead of his extradition.

Dubai Police said that the suspect was apprehended within just 48 hours of the arrest warrant being issued on 15 April, following intensive search, investigation and close surveillance operations.

The operation highlights the advanced capabilities and high level of operational efficiency of security authorities in Dubai and the UAE.

Dubai Police reaffirmed their commitment to supporting international efforts to combat cross-border crime and pursuing internationally wanted individuals. They also highlighted the importance of close cooperation with law enforcement agencies worldwide, strengthening partnerships and promoting effective information exchange to help limit the spread of organised and cross-border crime.