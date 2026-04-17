UN Chief warns of international system erosion if 'law of force replaces force of law'

NEW YORK, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned of the erosion of the international system due to escalating violations and global challenges.

He cautioned against attempts to replace the rule of law with the law of force, which has led to widespread instability, cross-border conflicts, and worsening economic shocks, with the most vulnerable paying the heaviest price.

Guterres made these remarks in a statement today, Friday, marking the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

“Violations of international law are unfolding before our eyes. Military operations trample the basic rules that govern conflict. Humanitarian obligations are ignored,” he said.

Moreover, the rules of international law that protect the UN are violated while the ICJ and other justice institutions are increasingly questioned and challenged.

“This erosion is not happening at the margins of the international system. It is happening at its core – including by States entrusted with unique responsibilities for the maintenance of international peace and security,” he said, warning against the consequences.

“When the law of force replaces the force of law, instability becomes contagious. Conflicts spill across borders. Economic shocks reverberate around the world. And the most vulnerable always suffer first and suffer most.”