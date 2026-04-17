SPC Free Zone boosts global partnerships at Bologna 2026

BOLOGNA, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) strengthened its international outreach at the 63rd Bologna Children’s Book Fair 2026, which brought together around 1,500 exhibitors from 90 countries and regions, leveraging the event’s global reach to advance partnerships and business opportunities across the publishing and creative industries.

During its participation, SPC Free Zone, an affiliate of the Sharjah Book Authority, held meetings with publishers, rights agents, and companies operating in the creative industries. These engagements aimed to showcase the investment environment it offers to publishers and entrepreneurs, while exploring opportunities to establish new businesses or expand existing operations from Sharjah into regional and global markets.

Commenting on the participation, Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of SPC Free Zone, said: “Through our participation in the Bologna Children’s Book Fair, we strengthened direct engagement with international partners and highlighted Sharjah’s strengths in business setup and growth. SPC Free Zone continues to develop and advance an ecosystem that enables publishers and entrepreneurs to expand into new markets from Sharjah, supported by integrated publishing, printing, distribution, and related services, with a focus on children’s creative industries.

SPC Free Zone’s participation took on greater importance in light of the fair’s extensive agenda. This included BolognaBookPlus, dedicated to general publishing; the Bologna Licensing Trade Fair/Kids, focused on brands and children’s content; and the International Kids Licensing & Media Days, which took place from April 13 to 15 with participation from more than 80 speakers across publishing, licensing, audiovisual production, and gaming sectors.

In addition, the Bologna Global Rights Exchange provided a year-round platform for rights trading, bringing together publishers, agents, and content companies, while offering tools to schedule and conduct meetings directly through the platform.

During its meetings, SPC Free Zone highlighted its status as the world’s first free zone dedicated to the publishing industry, as well as its comprehensive business setup solutions and support services. These included 100% foreign ownership, on-site immigration services, access to more than 2,000 business activities, and facilities and support services tailored to meet the needs of both startups and established companies.