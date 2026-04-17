Temperature spike followed by mid-week dust, rain expected nationwide

ABU DHABI, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast a period of relatively unsettled weather across the country from Saturday, 18 April, through Wednesday, 22 April.

The period will begin with fair to partly cloudy skies and a significant rise in temperatures through the weekend, supported by light to moderate winds.

By Monday night, cloud cover is expected to increase gradually over coastal areas and islands, transitioning into a more volatile pattern by mid-week. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely see partly cloudy to cloudy conditions and blowing dust, with a chance of rainfall across various regions, particularly in the west and east.

This shift will be accompanied by a noticeable decrease in temperatures and freshening winds reaching speeds of 40 km/h, causing rough sea conditions at times in the Arabian Gulf while the Sea of Oman remains relatively calm.