University of Sharjah signs agreement with Alserkal Group

SHARJHA, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Alserkal Group to enhance cooperation in education, scientific research, and sustainable development.

The partnership focuses on creating joint training programmes and field opportunities for students, alongside applied research tailored to labour market needs.

Both entities will also collaborate on environmental awareness via Envirol, support student innovation, and launch community-based artistic initiatives. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academia and the private sector to support the UAE’s national economy.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of the university by Dr Salah Taher Al Haj, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs. On behalf of the Alserkal Group, it was signed by HNasser bin Ahmed bin Issa Alserkal, Chief Executive Officer of Envirol and Board Member.