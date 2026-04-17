UN warns of continued Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

NEW YORK, 17th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations has called for the urgent protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, stressing they must never be targeted. This appeal follows daily reports of ongoing Israeli attacks across all five governorates of the Gaza Strip, involving air strikes, shelling, and naval fire that continue to cause casualties in residential areas.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that there is no guarantee of safety for civilians anywhere in Gaza. He highlighted an attack in Deir al-Balah yesterday on the Maghazi health centre, run by the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which resulted in injuries and significant damage.

Despite these risks, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) continues to provide aid through a joint response mechanism. This initiative ensured that over 300 families received essential supplies last week, including tents, blankets, and household items, to assist those affected by both the conflict and harsh weather conditions.