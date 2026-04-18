Indonesia to maintain subsidized fuel prices through 2026

JAKARTA, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) - Subsidized fuel prices in Indonesia will remain unchanged through the end of 2026, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said.

In a statement on Friday, he said the decision followed President Prabowo Subianto's directive after his visits to Russia and France.

After meeting the president, Bahlil said price stability is supported by stable national energy supplies.

"Our stocks are above the minimum standard, whether diesel, gasoline, or LPG. Based on the president's directive, subsidized fuel prices will not be increased until the end of the year," he said as quoted by Indonesian News Agency (ANTARA).

From a fiscal standpoint, the government considers the policy manageable, as the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) remains below budget assumptions, providing sufficient fiscal space to maintain stable prices without burdening the public.

"This depends on the ICP. If it reaches US$100, fuel prices remain manageable. Currently, the average ICP from January until now is no more than US$77, leaving a margin of around US$7," he said.

He also noted that Indonesia still relies on imports of around 1 million barrels per day, as consumption reaches 1.6 million barrels per day, while domestic production stands at only 600,000–610,000 barrels per day.

In addition, the government is open to expanding energy cooperation with Russia, not only for crude oil supply but also for supporting infrastructure development.

He said discussions on investment in refineries and energy storage are part of efforts to strengthen long-term energy security.

"Some of their investments have gained traction and are ready to proceed. However, they require one or two more rounds of discussions, particularly on refineries and storage. We will announce the results later," he said.

With these measures, the government expects to maintain energy stability throughout the year, providing greater certainty for the public amid global energy price fluctuations.