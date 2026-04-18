LA28 procurement plan opens new opportunities for local, small businesses

LAUSANNE, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The LA28 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games has unveiled its Procurement Plan, setting out how it will source the goods and services needed to deliver the Games while creating meaningful opportunities for local and small businesses across Los Angeles.

At the centre of the plan is a clear ambition: to ensure that the delivery of the Games directly benefits the host city and supporting region. Aligned with LA28’s wider Impact & Sustainability Plan, the Procurement Plan aims for 75% of its addressable procurement spending to go to businesses in the Greater Los Angeles region, and 25% to small businesses – creating tangible opportunities for local companies to contribute to and benefit from the Games.

''Hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in Los Angeles and strengthen the businesses that power our region. This plan marks the foundation of our work to give clarity to local and small businesses so they can seize this moment. We look forward to working with leaders in communities touched by the Games to build a stronger economy for decades to come,'' said Reynold Hoover, LA28 Chief Executive Office.

With the Olympic Games taking place from 14 to 30 July 2028, followed by the Paralympic Games from 15 to 27 August, the plan represents an important step in ensuring that the benefits of hosting extend well beyond sport – supporting local businesses, strengthening communities and contributing to long-term economic impact across Los Angeles.