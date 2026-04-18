Chinese study finds higher intake of calcium significantly decreases likelihood of age-related macular degeneration

BEIJING, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Chinese scientists found that higher intake of calcium and its major food sources, such as milk and yogurt, was associated with a significantly decreased likelihood of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in a Chinese population with relatively low dietary calcium intake.

A case-control study, published by the Food & Function Journal, was performed on a total of 284 AMD cases and 284 matched controls who completed the eye examination.

The aim of the study was to investigate the association of dietary calcium and its major sources with the likelihood of AMD in a Chinese population.

In the multivariable adjusted model, an increasing amount of dietary calcium intake was associated with significantly lower odds of AMD, especially among participants with a dietary calcium intake of less than 800 mg per 2000 kcal per day.

According to the study, these findings align with current public health recommendations for maintaining adequate calcium status and emphasise that the health implications of calcium may depend on its dietary sources.