China launches new satellite for high-precision greenhouse gas monitoring

BEIJING, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- China on Friday launched a new satellite for high-precision greenhouse gas detection from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the country's northwest.

A Long March-4C rocket blasted off at 12:10 p.m. (Beijing Time), carrying the satellite into a preset orbit.

This marks the 638th mission in the Long March carrier rocket series.

This launch is part of China’s strategy to strengthen its role in space and environmental technology, as it seeks to develop advanced tools for monitoring the Earth from space. The project also falls within international commitments to reduce emissions and achieve sustainability goals.