GWU strengthens international partnerships with CPC Central Committee in Beijing

BEIJING, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the General Women’s Union (GWU) held a high-level strategic meeting with the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), as part of its official visit to the People’s Republic of China, with active support from the UAE Embassy in Beijing.

The meeting forms an integral part of the agenda of the UAE-China Businesswomen Council, aimed at enhancing institutional cooperation and exchanging views on international development-oriented partnerships, in line with the shared goals of both sides in the fields of economy and innovation.

The UAE delegation was led by Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU. The Chinese side was represented by Yu Wei, Deputy Director-General of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, and and others .

Discussions focused on reviewing the long-standing institutional experience of the CPC Central Committee in managing external relations, highlighting the role of its International Department as a key channel overseeing a broad network of engagement with more than 600 political parties and organisations worldwide, offering an advanced model for high-level dialogue and international forums.

Both sides explored opportunities to formulate qualitative initiatives based on knowledge exchange and joint programmes aimed at enhancing institutional efficiency and supporting sustainable development trends, in line with the rapidly evolving global relations landscape.

This meeting falls within the vision of the General Women’s Union to activate the UAE-China Businesswomen Council, one of the key outcomes of the Emirati women entrepreneurs councils in friendly countries initiative launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The initiative aims to empower Emirati women and strengthen their influential presence on the international stage, while expanding their economic cooperation with strategic partners worldwide.

In her closing remarks, Noura Al Suwaidi stressed that such meetings represent a fundamental pillar in strengthening cross-border institutional partnerships and reinforce the role of Emirati women as key partners in shaping global development pathways.

The Chinese side praised the visionary leadership of the UAE and the exceptional efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in supporting and empowering women, describing the UAE experience as an inspiring model at both regional and international levels.