Saqr Ghobash: Palestinian cause faces gap between clear principles, hesitant international will

ISTANBUL, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) said that the Palestinian cause today faces a growing gap between the clarity of principle and the hesitation of international will to implement it, noting that this gap lies at the heart of the conflict as it reflects the disparity between what the world truly knows and what it politically accepts to postpone.

This came in his address during the Group of Parliaments Supporting Palestine meeting, held on the sidelines of the 152nd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Istanbul and the 217th session of the Governing Council, hosted by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye in Istanbul under the theme: “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations."

At the outset of his remarks, Ghobash expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to the Republic of Türkiye, its government and people, for their warm welcome and hospitality, and to the Grand National Assembly for organising the meeting, which comes at a critical stage in the Middle East marked by overlapping crises, tensions and attacks.

He said the challenges facing the Palestinian cause, including attempts at displacement and land confiscation by force, cannot be viewed in isolation from a broader context involving efforts to impose faits accomplis through violations of state sovereignty, threats to peoples’ security, and targeting of vital waterways and straits.

Ghobash stressed that the Palestinian issue has never been merely a territorial dispute, but rather a historic juncture that has redefined the relationship between what is imposed by force and what is accepted by legitimacy. From its outset, he said, it has tested not only the limits of geography but also the resilience of the international system and the extent to which principle can withstand power.

He added that the Palestinian cause today does not suffer from ambiguity in solutions or a lack of references, but rather from a widening gap between the clarity of principle and the hesitation of international will to implement it, describing this gap as the essence of the conflict.

Over decades, he noted, multiple tracks have been attempted and cycles of escalation and de-escalation have followed, yet the outcome remains unchanged: an unresolved issue and an increasingly complex reality.

Ghobash reaffirmed that the UAE’s position on the Palestinian issue is based on two key pillars: supporting the Palestinian people and their inalienable right to establish an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and supporting a just and lasting peace as the optimal strategic choice for the Palestinian people and the peoples of the region.

He added that this position is embedded in the UAE’s national doctrine and the approach of its wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as a moral commitment to upholding Palestinian rights, tested especially in times of crisis. In Gaza, where suffering has reached extreme levels, the UAE’s role has not been an emergency response but a continuation of a consistent path, with its contributions accounting for nearly 43 % of total international aid.

He noted that this commitment has continued even at times when the UAE itself faced direct threats to its security and stability, highlighting the difference between those who raise slogans and those who uphold values when the cost is high.

In conclusion, Ghobash stressed that the path to establishing a Palestinian state begins with Palestinian unity and unified national decision-making, followed by genuine Arab and international support translated into a clear political process leading to a just and comprehensive solution.

He renewed his thanks and appreciation to the Republic of Türkiye and its parliament for hosting the meeting, wishing it success in achieving its objectives.

The FNC delegation participating in the meeting included Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, and other FNC members.