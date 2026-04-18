Saqr Ghobash praises UK’s supportive stance toward UAE, condemnation of Iranian attacks

ISTANBUL, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Fabian Hamilton, Member of the United Kingdom Parliament and Chair of the British Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), on the sidelines of the 152nd IPU Assembly in Türkiye.

The meeting reviewed ways to enhance parliamentary relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom, with both sides highlighting the depth of longstanding ties and the importance of strengthening dialogue on issues of mutual interest.

They underscored the importance of ensuring the security and smooth flow of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as vital to global energy markets and the world economy. Both sides stressed the need to safeguard maritime routes, reject threats to their safety and enhance international efforts to keep them open and secure.

Hamilton affirmed the United Kingdom’s solidarity with the UAE in safeguarding its security, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.

Ghobash praised the United Kingdom’s supportive stance towards the UAE and GCC states, and its condemnation of the Iranian attacks, describing them as violations of international law and threats to regional stability.

He stressed that such aggression against civilians and infrastructure represents a breach of sovereignty and international norms, reaffirming the UAE’s right to take necessary measures to protect its security.

Ghobash noted that the UAE has prioritised diplomatic efforts and peaceful solutions, despite being subjected to missile and drone attacks, emphasising the country’s resilience in safeguarding its stability.

He added that any agreement between the United States and Iran must address regional threats comprehensively to achieve lasting security and stability.

Both sides highlighted the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation within the IPU framework, including coordination on international issues and support for initiatives aimed at maintaining global peace and security.

They also emphasised the need to enhance cooperation between the FNC and the UK House of Commons through continued dialogue, exchange of expertise and mutual visits.

The meeting was attended by several FNC members and senior officials.