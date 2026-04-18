Saqr Ghobash meets Georgian Parliament Chairman on sidelines of 152nd IPU Assembly in Istanbul





ISTANBUL, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Istanbul.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and develop parliamentary and economic cooperation between the two countries, in addition to current regional developments, including the Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates, GCC countries and Jordan, and their repercussions on the stability of global energy markets, supply chains and international trade.

Both sides stressed the importance of coordinating positions within the Inter-Parliamentary Union to issue unified parliamentary stances that serve the common interest.

Saqr Ghobash underlined that no justification can be accepted for such Iranian actions, in light of repeated attacks using missiles and drones targeting civilians and vital facilities, questioning how the targeting of civilian infrastructure can be justified under any pretext.

He affirmed that such practices clearly contradict international law and undermine de-escalation efforts, calling for respect for state sovereignty and refraining from any actions that threaten regional security and stability.

The meeting also addressed bilateral and economic relations, including investments and opportunities for their development. Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation in these areas and activating parliamentary friendship committees between the two councils to support institutional communication and exchange expertise.

For his part, the Chairman of the Georgian Parliament affirmed that the UAE is one of the leading investment partners in Georgia, noting the presence of significant Emirati investments in his country and expressing his country’s aspiration to further enhance and develop these relations across various sectors.