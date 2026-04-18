Sharjah Real Estate Registration and Sharjah Digital enhance developers’ digital efficiency

SHARJAH, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, in collaboration with Sharjah Digital Department, organised a specialised workshop to train real estate developers on the services of the “Aqari” platform, as part of its ongoing efforts to develop the real estate sector and strengthen digital transformation across the emirate.

The workshop aimed to promote digital real estate awareness in the Emirate of Sharjah and introduce developers to the latest electronic services available through the “Aqari” platform. It also focused on training them to use these services efficiently, contributing to the development of the real estate ecosystem, simplifying procedures, and enhancing overall performance.

The workshop, held at the department’s headquarters, saw the participation of more than 60 professionals from various segments of the real estate sector. It included a comprehensive overview of the platform’s functionalities and services, which help streamline procedures, reduce time and effort, and improve user experience—supporting sector growth and boosting its competitiveness.

Obaid Al-Mazloum, Director of the Real Estate Projects Regulation Department at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, stated that organising this workshop reflects the department’s commitment to supporting the real estate sector as a key pillar of Sharjah’s economy. He noted that empowering developers with modern digital solutions enhances operational efficiency and strengthens the investment environment.

Al-Mazloum added that the department’s e-services align with the Sharjah Government’s digital transformation strategy, affirming ongoing efforts to further develop and expand these services to simplify procedures and improve efficiency. He also highlighted that organising workshops and training programs plays a vital role in enhancing digital real estate awareness among sector professionals, supporting sustainability and growth.

The “Aqari” platform operates under the umbrella of the Sharjah Digital platform, bringing together real estate services within an integrated system accessible via digital channels and smart applications. It provides users with a unified gateway to complete transactions efficiently, reliably, and in record time, while enhancing transparency and integration among government entities—positively impacting customer experience and the investment environment.