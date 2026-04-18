UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Adam Yates takes first win of season on stage 4 of O Gran Camiño

MADRID-AMESTRDAM, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Adam Yates secured his first victory of the season by winning stage 4 of O Gran Camiño, moving into the overall race lead after a decisive solo attack.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider launched his move 3.8km from the finish on the final climb to Alto de Cabeza de Meda, extending his advantage to cross the line 46 seconds ahead of Jørgen Nordhagen.

The result places Yates at the top of the general classification with a 34-second lead heading into the final stage, while teammate Kevin Vermaerke sits 10th overall.

The decisive moment came on the 5.1km climb averaging 9.4 percent, where Vermaerke initiated an early attack before Yates accelerated from the lead group and quickly opened a gap.

Yates maintained a strong pace to the summit, distancing rivals including previous race leader Alessandro Pinarello, and secured both the stage win and the leader’s jersey.

Yates said, “It was a hard day with a lot of climbing and technical roads. The team did an excellent job and I was able to finish it off on the final climb.”

He added that the steep gradients and demanding conditions made the effort challenging, but expressed confidence ahead of the final stage as he aims to secure overall victory.