Federal Tax Authority, New Economy Academy kick off training for inaugural Emirati Tax Agent Programme cohort

DUBAI, 18th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and the New Economy Academy announced that training for 50 Emiratis as part of the inaugural Emirati Tax Agent Programme cohort has kicked off, with the aim of empowering Emirati talent and qualifying a new generation of certified tax agents.

The programme is part of the ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship.

The programme aims to certify 500 Emirati tax agents through a 3-year intensive training course, allowing them to work as certified tax agents. It offers two accredited diplomas: the Diploma in Value Added Tax (VAT) and the Diploma in Corporate Tax.

Twenty-five Emiratis have joined the Diploma in Value Added Tax course, which covers the legal and regulatory framework of VAT, VAT registration and filing procedures, invoicing and accounting requirements, and relevant practical applications and case studies.

Another twenty-five Emiratis joined the Diploma in Corporate Tax, which covers fundamentals of the UAE corporate tax system, registration and disclosure procedures, tax liabilities and deductions, along with real case studies and hands-on exercises.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director-General of the Federal Tax Authority, emphasised that the start of practical training for the inaugural Emirati Tax Agent programme cohort marks a pivotal step in strengthening national participation within the tax system, noting that the programme aims to qualify a new generation of certified tax agents by providing Emiratis with integrated, specialised training pathways that lead to acquiring professional tax diplomas.

Al Mulla stated, “The memorandum of understanding signed between the FTA and New Economy Academy solidifies our cooperation and strategic partnership, expanding the scope of specialised training and promoting lifelong learning to foster a tax culture. This initiative aligns with FTA’s commitment to maintaining a compliance-oriented tax ecosystem that adheres to the highest standards of governance and transparency. Furthermore, it creates new pathways to refine the professional competencies of Emiratis within the tax sector and other related fields.”

He added, “FTA prioritises encouraging Emiratis to pursue careers as certified tax agents, by facilitating access and providing the support required to thrive in this promising sector. Experience over the past several years has consistently demonstrated that Emirati talent is capable of excelling within the tax and financial ecosystem and engaging with its requirements with the utmost proficiency.”

Dr. Laila Faridoon, CEO of New Economy Academy, stressed that the Emirati Tax Agent Programme reflects the Academy’s commitment to nurturing Emirati talent and preparing them for the demands of modern economy. As part of this commitment, the Academy offers advanced training that help qualify a new generation of tax specialists, thereby supporting the sustainability of the national economy and the UAE’s global competitiveness.

Dr. Faridoon added, “The programme focuses on building a solid knowledge base that enables participants to efficiently navigate professional challenges and develop innovative solutions for tax practices. The ultimate goal is to foster a culture of excellence among Emiratis and support the UAE’s vision for a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.”

The Emirati Tax Agent Programme offers participants a comprehensive understanding of UAE VAT and Corporate Tax laws and regulations, and the eligibility to qualify and register as certified tax agents with the Federal Tax Authority.

Participants gain skills in marketing and promoting tax services, analytical and practical expertise in providing world-class professional tax advisory and the confidence to pass professional exams and receive formal recognition as tax agents.

The programme also paves the way for graduates to pursue diverse career paths in the public and private sectors, whether by registering as certified tax agents or by offering tax consultancy to corporations and institutions.